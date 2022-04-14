HAMSTERBATYA (BATYA) Information

The #BATYA token was originally just a meme inside the community of its author. The token was born thanks to our participation in the creation of memes in the PocketFi Telegram application. We created it there and collected the right amount of liquidity and appeared on DEX.

We are currently completing the development of a utility application on the Telegram Mini Apps platform, which will provide full support for the token, including purchase, sale, burning and staking. Users will be able to receive invites + bonuses for owning a token, which will provide unique advantages.