HALO AI (HALO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into HALO AI (HALO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
HALO AI (HALO) Information

HALO AI is a next-generation voice infrastructure platform built to bring intelligent, lifelike voice interaction to Web3 applications, communities and tools. At its core, HALO AI enables users to create, customize and deploy advanced AI-powered voice agents across decentralized environments like Telegram, Discord and dApps without writing a single line of code.

Whether you're a crypto project founder looking to automate AMAs, a Web3 protocol aiming to onboard users with multilingual voice assistants or a creator wanting to narrate content in your own cloned voice HALO AI is your voice automation engine.

The platform integrates powerful speech models, natural language understanding, real-time voice synthesis and custom training capabilities into a unified system that serves creators, developers and communities at scale.

Official Website:
https://haloai.live/
Whitepaper:
https://halo-ai.gitbook.io/halo-ai-docs

HALO AI (HALO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for HALO AI (HALO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 8.66K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 8.66K
All-Time High:
$ 0.287576
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00844662
Current Price:
$ 0.00865603
HALO AI (HALO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of HALO AI (HALO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of HALO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many HALO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.