Halcyon Price (HAL)
The live price of Halcyon (HAL) today is 0.00473205 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Halcyon Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.44 USD
- Halcyon price change within the day is +0.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the HAL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HAL price information.
During today, the price change of Halcyon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Halcyon to USD was $ +0.0026145607.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Halcyon to USD was $ +0.0036008198.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Halcyon to USD was $ +0.00275323734965103.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.09%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0026145607
|+55.25%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0036008198
|+76.09%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00275323734965103
|+139.14%
Discover the latest price analysis of Halcyon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
+0.09%
+20.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Halcyon Coin is a decentralized digital currency, launching August 16th 2014 with a Proof of Work (PoW) period lasting approximately 9 days. Halcyon was developed so the PoW period would run simulataneously with the Proof of Stake phase (PoS), which eventually took over the blockchain as a means to confirm transactions. Halcyon was launched with no Premine or IPO. Stake holders are rewarded for holding their coins, at a rate of 9% annually. This rate also compounds on itself, and the staker is rewarded transaction fees as an extra incentive. Halcyon users with wallet balances greater than 2000 coins will soon be able to participate as masternodes, which will provide another source of residual income. There were a total of 1.62 million coins produced by the end of the PoW phase. The x15 algorithm was chosen so as to give individuals the best chance to acquire coins, with the least amount of multipool and asic interference.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 HAL to AUD
A$0.007665921
|1 HAL to GBP
￡0.0038329605
|1 HAL to EUR
€0.0045900885
|1 HAL to USD
$0.00473205
|1 HAL to MYR
RM0.0212469045
|1 HAL to TRY
₺0.1676565315
|1 HAL to JPY
¥0.746812131
|1 HAL to RUB
₽0.4819592925
|1 HAL to INR
₹0.4077607485
|1 HAL to IDR
Rp77.574577752
|1 HAL to PHP
₱0.27919095
|1 HAL to EGP
￡E.0.23944173
|1 HAL to BRL
R$0.028960146
|1 HAL to CAD
C$0.006814152
|1 HAL to BDT
৳0.5798180865
|1 HAL to NGN
₦7.3707830415
|1 HAL to UAH
₴0.2009701635
|1 HAL to VES
Bs0.25079865
|1 HAL to PKR
Rs1.323649026
|1 HAL to KZT
₸2.509027551
|1 HAL to THB
฿0.164391417
|1 HAL to TWD
NT$0.1566781755
|1 HAL to CHF
Fr0.0043061655
|1 HAL to HKD
HK$0.036815349
|1 HAL to MAD
.د.م0.0477463845