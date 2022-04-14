HAIR (HAIR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into HAIR (HAIR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

HAIR (HAIR) Information $HAIR is more than a meme coin—it’s a movement for hair supremacy and growth on the Aptos blockchain. Inspired by the legendary contrast between Brian Armstrong’s baldness and Mo Shaikh’s glorious hair, $HAIR rallies the community around the power of a full head of hair. Beyond the laughs, $HAIR is a cultural phenomenon that calls to embrace CEO grindset energy, hustle culture, and personal growth—all while fueling Aptos with viral energy. Official Website: https://hairclub.io Buy HAIR Now!

HAIR (HAIR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for HAIR (HAIR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 55.10K $ 55.10K $ 55.10K Total Supply: $ 9.47B $ 9.47B $ 9.47B Circulating Supply: $ 5.57B $ 5.57B $ 5.57B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 93.71K $ 93.71K $ 93.71K All-Time High: $ 0.00023542 $ 0.00023542 $ 0.00023542 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000806 $ 0.00000806 $ 0.00000806 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about HAIR (HAIR) price

HAIR (HAIR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of HAIR (HAIR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HAIR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HAIR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HAIR's tokenomics, explore HAIR token's live price!

