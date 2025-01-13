What is HachikoInu (INU)

Hachiko INU is a decentralized exchange based token. Hachiko Exchange.com is the home for the Hachiko INU token and allows high-yield staking with 35% APY being offered until 12-31-2023. Hachiko INU is a Token based on the famous story of Hachiko the loyal Akita, memorialized by the 2009 Movie Hachi: “A Dog’s Tale” Starring Richard Gere & Joan Allen. As such, the token rewards loyalty which is why 5% of all transactions go to their holders. Such a high percentage rate is rare, but we want to support the holders of these tokens. Hachiko INU is very safe with more than 80% of total supply having been sent to the Dead/Burn wallet. In addition, the contract has been renounced to add to investor safety. We’ve also been audited by TechRate and the Token Sniffer website which gives us a very high score to the the tokenomics. Hachiko INU is currently in stage 5 of 6 of it’s roadmap. It further plans to create a mobile app for the Hachiko Exchange that will make crypto trading easily accessible from all devices including mobile phones. HachikoExchange.com is focused on the starting of tokens with its launchpad, introducing brand new tokens to the public and also offering extra services such as airdrops and staking. Hachiko INU is one of the 3 Pillars of the Hachiko INU Ecosystem. The Pillars are more specifically the Hachiko Exchange and it’s Exchange based token Hachiko INU, Pension Plan an Ethereum based rewards Token and the USA Token and it’s NFT’s.

HachikoInu (INU) Resource Official Website