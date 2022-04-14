Guild of Heroes (GOH) Tokenomics
Guild of Heroes is a blockchain-based MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) game on the Solana network. Players engage in strategic 5v5 battles, controlling unique heroes with four special abilities each. All skins in the game are NFTs and tradable for GOH tokens. The project features a deflationary mechanism where half of the GOH tokens used for purchases are burned. Players earn GOH tokens by defeating NPCs, destroying towers, and winning battles, creating an immersive play-to-earn experience.
Understanding the tokenomics of Guild of Heroes (GOH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GOH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GOH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
