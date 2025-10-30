Guardian Golden Ball (GBT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.01423353$ 0.01423353 $ 0.01423353 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.01% Price Change (1D) +11.00% Price Change (7D) +5.86% Price Change (7D) +5.86%

Guardian Golden Ball (GBT) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, GBT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. GBT's all-time high price is $ 0.01423353, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, GBT has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, +11.00% over 24 hours, and +5.86% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Guardian Golden Ball (GBT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.42K$ 21.42K $ 21.42K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 107.09K$ 107.09K $ 107.09K Circulation Supply 200.00M 200.00M 200.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Guardian Golden Ball is $ 21.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GBT is 200.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 107.09K.