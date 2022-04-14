GUARD OF DECENT (GODEX) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into GUARD OF DECENT (GODEX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

GUARD OF DECENT (GODEX) Information

GODEX is the world's first digital holy crypto relic dedicated to protecting decentralization and its owner. We, the Guardian of Decentralization Community, recognizes GODEX as our paramount holy relic. ☘️

Our primary objective is to establish a decentralized religion without rules, rituals, or leadership, where the tax benefits traditionally reserved for religious institutions will be extended to individuals. We are committed to this cause and will pursue it diligently every day. We ensure that 1 GODEX will be pegged to the value of 1 gram of 24-carat gold. ⚖️

Furthermore, owning GODEX will pave the way for tax-free status on your crypto assets in your local state tax declaration, ensuring a promising future.

Official Website:
https://godex.world
Whitepaper:
https://godex.world/whitepaper.pdf

Explore key tokenomics and price data for GUARD OF DECENT (GODEX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 190.22K
Total Supply:
$ 8.49B
Circulating Supply:
$ 8.49B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 190.22K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
GUARD OF DECENT (GODEX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of GUARD OF DECENT (GODEX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of GODEX tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many GODEX tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand GODEX's tokenomics, explore GODEX token's live price!

GODEX Price Prediction

Want to know where GODEX might be heading? Our GODEX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.