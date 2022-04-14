GUARD OF DECENT (GODEX) Tokenomics
GODEX is the world's first digital holy crypto relic dedicated to protecting decentralization and its owner. We, the Guardian of Decentralization Community, recognizes GODEX as our paramount holy relic. ☘️
Our primary objective is to establish a decentralized religion without rules, rituals, or leadership, where the tax benefits traditionally reserved for religious institutions will be extended to individuals. We are committed to this cause and will pursue it diligently every day. We ensure that 1 GODEX will be pegged to the value of 1 gram of 24-carat gold. ⚖️
Furthermore, owning GODEX will pave the way for tax-free status on your crypto assets in your local state tax declaration, ensuring a promising future.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GODEX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GODEX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.