GUARD OF DECENT (GODEX) Information

GODEX is the world's first digital holy crypto relic dedicated to protecting decentralization and its owner. We, the Guardian of Decentralization Community, recognizes GODEX as our paramount holy relic. ☘️

Our primary objective is to establish a decentralized religion without rules, rituals, or leadership, where the tax benefits traditionally reserved for religious institutions will be extended to individuals. We are committed to this cause and will pursue it diligently every day. We ensure that 1 GODEX will be pegged to the value of 1 gram of 24-carat gold. ⚖️

Furthermore, owning GODEX will pave the way for tax-free status on your crypto assets in your local state tax declaration, ensuring a promising future.