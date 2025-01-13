Guapcoin Price (GUAP)
The live price of Guapcoin (GUAP) today is 0.00189064 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GUAP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Guapcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 40.83 USD
- Guapcoin price change within the day is +0.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Guapcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Guapcoin to USD was $ +0.0004550751.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Guapcoin to USD was $ +0.0001250656.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Guapcoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.57%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0004550751
|+24.07%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001250656
|+6.61%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Guapcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.05%
+0.57%
-45.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cryptocurrency for the culture. Our focus is to close the gap in cryptocurrency for black and brown people - as well as other groups with lack of access. This coin is being used to strengthen black businesses.
|1 GUAP to AUD
A$0.0030628368
|1 GUAP to GBP
￡0.0015314184
|1 GUAP to EUR
€0.0018339208
|1 GUAP to USD
$0.00189064
|1 GUAP to MYR
RM0.0085267864
|1 GUAP to TRY
₺0.0669853752
|1 GUAP to JPY
¥0.2983808048
|1 GUAP to RUB
₽0.19237262
|1 GUAP to INR
₹0.1628597296
|1 GUAP to IDR
Rp30.9940934016
|1 GUAP to PHP
₱0.1108293168
|1 GUAP to EGP
￡E.0.0955529456
|1 GUAP to BRL
R$0.0115896232
|1 GUAP to CAD
C$0.0027225216
|1 GUAP to BDT
৳0.2316601192
|1 GUAP to NGN
₦2.940323328
|1 GUAP to UAH
₴0.0802954808
|1 GUAP to VES
Bs0.10020392
|1 GUAP to PKR
Rs0.5288498208
|1 GUAP to KZT
₸1.0024551408
|1 GUAP to THB
฿0.0656430208
|1 GUAP to TWD
NT$0.062485652
|1 GUAP to CHF
Fr0.0017204824
|1 GUAP to HKD
HK$0.0147091792
|1 GUAP to MAD
.د.م0.0190765576