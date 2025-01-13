Gram Gold Price (GRAMG)
The live price of Gram Gold (GRAMG) today is 86.96 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GRAMG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gram Gold Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.93K USD
- Gram Gold price change within the day is -0.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Gram Gold to USD was $ -0.04757648902748.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gram Gold to USD was $ +0.8809743680.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gram Gold to USD was $ +3.5445765600.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gram Gold to USD was $ +1.3373950044939.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.04757648902748
|-0.05%
|30 Days
|$ +0.8809743680
|+1.01%
|60 Days
|$ +3.5445765600
|+4.08%
|90 Days
|$ +1.3373950044939
|+1.56%
Discover the latest price analysis of Gram Gold: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-0.05%
+2.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Launched in November 2022, Gram Gold Token (GRAMG) is an asset-backed token redeemable 1:1 for 1 gram of gold. Issued by Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi, this token is fully backed by gold on the blockchain at a 1:1 ratio and indexed to the price of gold. For every GRAMG created, an equivalent amount of gold is held as collateral in the respective blockchain wallet. GRAMG provides a cost-effective, fast and secure solution for global users, offering direct ownership with no storage costs and high accessibility for 24/7 transactions and transfers, regardless of any geographical boundaries. Unlike gold transaction limits in the market, there is no minimum transaction limit for GRAMG transactions. GRAMG transactions are executed instantly and any amount of GRAMG tokens can be converted to fiat currencies, ensuring quick and efficient transactions. GRAMG is created and runs on the Avalanche C-Chain and Polygon blockchain, and it is compatible with all blockchain wallets that support EVM. It uses smart contracts to automatically manage the collateralization process. As demand for GRAMG tokens increases, Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi shall add the corresponding amount of gold, indexed to the price of gold, to its reserves for every 1 GRAMG token at the request of institutions wishing to meet their demand. This ensures that the 1:1 ratio between gram gold and GRAMG is preserved while maintaining market supply and demand equilibrium. And a coin burn function is integrated within the blockchain's smart contract to remove a predetermined quantity of GRAMG tokens from circulation when necessary, ensuring a balance between GRAMG and gram gold. Thanks to this mint-and-burn mechanism, the price of GRAMG is always in equilibrium with that of the physical gram of gold.
