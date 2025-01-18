GPUBot Price (GPUBOT)
The live price of GPUBot (GPUBOT) today is 0.069281 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GPUBOT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GPUBot Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 164.80 USD
- GPUBot price change within the day is +2.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of GPUBot to USD was $ +0.00139497.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GPUBot to USD was $ -0.0231173930.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GPUBot to USD was $ -0.0191109144.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GPUBot to USD was $ -0.03829661893571015.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00139497
|+2.05%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0231173930
|-33.36%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0191109144
|-27.58%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03829661893571015
|-35.59%
Discover the latest price analysis of GPUBot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.20%
+2.05%
-4.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Participate and Buy Nodes or Servers and start earning $GPUBOT rewards, all through an easy-to-use DePIN Telegram Bot Enter the world of Decentralized AI-Enabled Infrastructure, Powered by the Blockchain Buy or rent Nodes or Servers and start earning $GPUBOT rewards, all through an easy-to-use DePIN Telegram Bot Revenue Sharing Start Earning $GPUBOT and Become a Fractional Owner To create a unique incentive for investors to hold $GPUBot, we utilize a revenue sharing program. This revenue sharing program is relatively easy to understand. Each week, the revenues generated by sales of Servers or Nodes is assessed, and is distributed to holders of our token, proportionate to their holdings. In other words, if you hold 1% of supply, you are eligible to receive 1% of the revenues generated that week. It is important to note that, while revenues are distributed weekly, we do not specify exact timings of the distributions, to avoid investors 'farming' the revenue share. Namely, if it is published when revenue share will be paid out, investors can simply buy just before and sell just after. To mitigate these swings, we do not announce exact timings of the revenue share. There is a minimum holding of 0.1% tokens to be eligible for the revenue share, to reduce transaction fees on transfers of the revenue. As the token price increases, we monitor this rule and it is subject to change.
