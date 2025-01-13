Governor DAO Price (GDAO)
The live price of Governor DAO (GDAO) today is 0.02553181 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 75.64K USD. GDAO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Governor DAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 40.46 USD
- Governor DAO price change within the day is -0.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.96M USD
During today, the price change of Governor DAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Governor DAO to USD was $ -0.0076022470.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Governor DAO to USD was $ -0.0031724856.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Governor DAO to USD was $ +0.000196811458994953.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.11%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0076022470
|-29.77%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0031724856
|-12.42%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000196811458994953
|+0.78%
Discover the latest price analysis of Governor DAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.11%
-11.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Governor is a DAO that seeks to offer Governance-as-a-Service to new DAOs in order to ensure active and fair governance on day zero. GDAO is the governance token that grants voting rights and represents ownership of the project treasury
