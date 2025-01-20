Governance VEC Price (GVEC)
The live price of Governance VEC (GVEC) today is 6.73 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GVEC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Governance VEC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 85.18 USD
- Governance VEC price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the GVEC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GVEC price information.
During today, the price change of Governance VEC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Governance VEC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Governance VEC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Governance VEC to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Governance VEC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Vector Reserve is DeFi’s first Liquidity Layer and issuer of the first LPD: vETH. Powered by EigenLayer and Superfluid Staking.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GVEC to AUD
A$10.8353
|1 GVEC to GBP
￡5.5186
|1 GVEC to EUR
€6.5281
|1 GVEC to USD
$6.73
|1 GVEC to MYR
RM30.285
|1 GVEC to TRY
₺239.3188
|1 GVEC to JPY
¥1,050.553
|1 GVEC to RUB
₽690.7672
|1 GVEC to INR
₹582.6834
|1 GVEC to IDR
Rp110,327.8512
|1 GVEC to PHP
₱393.7723
|1 GVEC to EGP
￡E.338.5863
|1 GVEC to BRL
R$40.8511
|1 GVEC to CAD
C$9.6912
|1 GVEC to BDT
৳817.6277
|1 GVEC to NGN
₦10,482.8499
|1 GVEC to UAH
₴283.333
|1 GVEC to VES
Bs370.15
|1 GVEC to PKR
Rs1,875.1126
|1 GVEC to KZT
₸3,570.265
|1 GVEC to THB
฿231.8485
|1 GVEC to TWD
NT$221.4843
|1 GVEC to CHF
Fr6.1243
|1 GVEC to HKD
HK$52.3594
|1 GVEC to MAD
.د.م67.5692