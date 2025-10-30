Goth16z (G16Z) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.22% Price Change (1D) +9.68% Price Change (7D) -8.09% Price Change (7D) -8.09%

Goth16z (G16Z) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, G16Z traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. G16Z's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, G16Z has changed by +0.22% over the past hour, +9.68% over 24 hours, and -8.09% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Goth16z (G16Z) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.37K$ 7.37K $ 7.37K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.37K$ 7.37K $ 7.37K Circulation Supply 999.56M 999.56M 999.56M Total Supply 999,563,815.1812526 999,563,815.1812526 999,563,815.1812526

The current Market Cap of Goth16z is $ 7.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of G16Z is 999.56M, with a total supply of 999563815.1812526. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.37K.