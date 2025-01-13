GoodDollar Price ($G)
The live price of GoodDollar ($G) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. $G to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GoodDollar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 53.73 USD
- GoodDollar price change within the day is +1.42%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the $G to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $G price information.
During today, the price change of GoodDollar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GoodDollar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GoodDollar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GoodDollar to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.42%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-6.78%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+3.01%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GoodDollar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.26%
+1.42%
+6.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"GoodDollar is a social-impact protocol that leverages decentralized finance to mint, grow and sustain value to distribute as a global crypto Universal Basic Income /UBI). We enable every person with a cell phone to be able to experience, learn, and use digital currency, distributing wealth while projecting return for social investors. GoodDollar is generating a sustainable-by-design UBI economy, by the issuance of a reserve-backed cryptocurrency (G$) with supply policies is based on the AMM Bancor Formula, which sets the G$ price (according to a reserve ratio policy) and generates the supply that is demanded by buyers, holders, G$ merchants and liquidity providers, as it also enables them to cash back from the reserve according to the same contract policies. GoodDollar is designed to generate a sustainable Universal Basic Income for all, by socially incentivizing DeFi investors to stake part of their portfolio into GoodDollar Trust Funds, a set of smart contracts that aggregates the yield generated by having deposit the supporters money in third party DeFi protocols (Compound, Aave…), feed it into GoodDollar Reserve contract and socially optimize the usage of that money by generating G$s and distribute it equally to all (unique humans) UBI claimers. This way we asure that UBI is generated and backed by real value instead of just coin inflation."
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 $G to AUD
A$--
|1 $G to GBP
￡--
|1 $G to EUR
€--
|1 $G to USD
$--
|1 $G to MYR
RM--
|1 $G to TRY
₺--
|1 $G to JPY
¥--
|1 $G to RUB
₽--
|1 $G to INR
₹--
|1 $G to IDR
Rp--
|1 $G to PHP
₱--
|1 $G to EGP
￡E.--
|1 $G to BRL
R$--
|1 $G to CAD
C$--
|1 $G to BDT
৳--
|1 $G to NGN
₦--
|1 $G to UAH
₴--
|1 $G to VES
Bs--
|1 $G to PKR
Rs--
|1 $G to KZT
₸--
|1 $G to THB
฿--
|1 $G to TWD
NT$--
|1 $G to CHF
Fr--
|1 $G to HKD
HK$--
|1 $G to MAD
.د.م--