Good In The Hood Price Today

The live Good In The Hood (GOOD) price today is $ 0.00521613, with a 8.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOOD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00521613 per GOOD.

Good In The Hood currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,348,093, with a circulating supply of 833.56M GOOD. During the last 24 hours, GOOD traded between $ 0.00480455 (low) and $ 0.00624018 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00732815, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GOOD moved -0.71% in the last hour and +1,494.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 603.47K.

Good In The Hood (GOOD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.35M$ 4.35M $ 4.35M Volume (24H) $ 603.47K$ 603.47K $ 603.47K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.22M$ 5.22M $ 5.22M Circulation Supply 833.56M 833.56M 833.56M Total Supply 999,999,992.5074515 999,999,992.5074515 999,999,992.5074515

The current Market Cap of Good In The Hood is $ 4.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 603.47K. The circulating supply of GOOD is 833.56M, with a total supply of 999999992.5074515. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.22M.