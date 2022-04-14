GONG (GONG) Information

Punks is currently one of the largest Web3 GameFi applications on the market, boasting an user base of over 600,000. $GONG is a primary currency within the WePunks application. This currency features a limited issuance and a cyclical tokenomics model designed to foster community growth, earning potential, and overall ecosystem development.

Economic Model Value Creation Over Circulation: Our economic model emphasizes generating value from the platform's current circulation, avoiding inflationary pressures and market dumps.

Sustainable Growth: Revenue generated from the application directly feeds back into the ecosystem, ensuring long-term sustainability and growth.