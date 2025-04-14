GoNFTY Price (GNFTY)
The live price of GoNFTY (GNFTY) today is 0.00148257 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 50.05K USD. GNFTY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GoNFTY Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- GoNFTY price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 33.76M USD
During today, the price change of GoNFTY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GoNFTY to USD was $ -0.0004856407.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GoNFTY to USD was $ -0.0009502262.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GoNFTY to USD was $ -0.003942040947166208.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004856407
|-32.75%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0009502262
|-64.09%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003942040947166208
|-72.66%
Discover the latest price analysis of GoNFTY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GoNFTY is a web3 gaming platform. Built for gamers and creators; providing a curated library of web3 games and an AI-powered toolkit to enable anyone to create their own games and virtual worlds integrated with web3 technologies. Learn more at https://gonfty.network/
