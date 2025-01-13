Goatseus Poppimus Price (POPGOAT)
The live price of Goatseus Poppimus (POPGOAT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 46.20K USD. POPGOAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Goatseus Poppimus Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 191.39 USD
- Goatseus Poppimus price change within the day is -0.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 998.88M USD
During today, the price change of Goatseus Poppimus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Goatseus Poppimus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Goatseus Poppimus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Goatseus Poppimus to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.22%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-52.05%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-88.09%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Goatseus Poppimus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.22%
-0.22%
-25.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
🐐 Goatseus Poppimus is the ultimate community-driven token on Solana, merging the tenacity of a goat with the wisdom of Zeus and the pop-culture energy of modern cryptos. Built to conquer block by block, Goatseus empowers users through NFTs, dynamic staking, and rewards. Airdrop events make early adopters kings, while Poppimus holders enjoy exclusive access to Goat-themed digital collectibles, voting rights on future project features, and an evolving roadmap that ensures constant innovation. As Goatseus storms forward, join a movement where resilience meets ambition, and every ‘Bhaa!’ echoes through the blockchain! 🚀
