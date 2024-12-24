Goat Protocol Logo

Goat Protocol (GOA) Live Price Chart

$2.69
+4.30%(1D)

Price of Goat Protocol (GOA) Today

The live price of Goat Protocol (GOA) today is 2.69 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.17M USD. GOA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Goat Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 103.25 USD
- Goat Protocol price change within the day is +4.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 435.00K USD

Goat Protocol (GOA) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Goat Protocol to USD was $ +0.111213.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Goat Protocol to USD was $ -0.0434846570.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Goat Protocol to USD was $ +1.0660574910.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Goat Protocol to USD was $ +0.628577894183522.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.111213+4.31%
30 Days$ -0.0434846570-1.61%
60 Days$ +1.0660574910+39.63%
90 Days$ +0.628577894183522+30.49%

Goat Protocol (GOA) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Goat Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 2.58
$ 2.72
$ 3.2
+0.88%

+4.31%

-14.72%

Goat Protocol (GOA) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.17M
$ 103.25
435.00K
What is Goat Protocol (GOA)

Defi yield aggregator with the lowest fees on the market.

Disclaimer

GOA to Local Currencies

1 GOA to AUD
A$4.304
1 GOA to GBP
2.1251
1 GOA to EUR
2.5824
1 GOA to USD
$2.69
1 GOA to MYR
RM12.0781
1 GOA to TRY
94.688
1 GOA to JPY
¥422.4645
1 GOA to RUB
272.2818
1 GOA to INR
228.9459
1 GOA to IDR
Rp43,387.0907
1 GOA to PHP
157.3919
1 GOA to EGP
￡E.137.4052
1 GOA to BRL
R$16.6242
1 GOA to CAD
C$3.8467
1 GOA to BDT
321.8316
1 GOA to NGN
4,164.0662
1 GOA to UAH
113.1952
1 GOA to VES
Bs137.19
1 GOA to PKR
Rs750.3486
1 GOA to KZT
1,404.6911
1 GOA to THB
฿92.2939
1 GOA to TWD
NT$87.963
1 GOA to CHF
Fr2.3941
1 GOA to HKD
HK$20.8744
1 GOA to MAD
.د.م27.0883