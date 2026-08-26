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The live Global X Copper Miners xStock price today is 96.16 USD.COPXX market cap is 456,976 USD. Track real-time COPXX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Global X Copper Miners xStock price today is 96.16 USD.COPXX market cap is 456,976 USD. Track real-time COPXX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Global X Copper Miners xStock Logo

Global X Copper Miners xStock Price (COPXX)

Unlisted

1 COPXX to USD Live Price:

$96.16
$96.16$96.16
+0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Global X Copper Miners xStock (COPXX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:49:08 (UTC+8)

Global X Copper Miners xStock Price Today

The live Global X Copper Miners xStock (COPXX) price today is $ 96.16, with a 0.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current COPXX to USD conversion rate is $ 96.16 per COPXX.

Global X Copper Miners xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 456,976, with a circulating supply of 4.75K COPXX. During the last 24 hours, COPXX traded between $ 93.28 (low) and $ 96.17 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 96.17, while the all-time low was $ 72.38.

In short-term performance, COPXX moved +0.00% in the last hour and +11.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.86K.

Global X Copper Miners xStock (COPXX) Market Information

$ 456.98K
$ 456.98K$ 456.98K

$ 3.86K
$ 3.86K$ 3.86K

$ 97.81M
$ 97.81M$ 97.81M

4.75K
4.75K 4.75K

1,017,153.956254927
1,017,153.956254927 1,017,153.956254927

The current Market Cap of Global X Copper Miners xStock is $ 456.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.86K. The circulating supply of COPXX is 4.75K, with a total supply of 1017153.956254927. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 97.81M.

Global X Copper Miners xStock Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 93.28
$ 93.28$ 93.28
24H Low
$ 96.17
$ 96.17$ 96.17
24H High

$ 93.28
$ 93.28$ 93.28

$ 96.17
$ 96.17$ 96.17

$ 96.17
$ 96.17$ 96.17

$ 72.38
$ 72.38$ 72.38

+0.00%

+0.91%

+11.99%

+11.99%

Price Prediction for Global X Copper Miners xStock

Global X Copper Miners xStock (COPXX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of COPXX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Global X Copper Miners xStock (COPXX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Global X Copper Miners xStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Global X Copper Miners xStock will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for COPXX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Global X Copper Miners xStock Price Prediction.

What is Global X Copper Miners xStock (COPXX)

For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that.

xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock.

xStocks enable easy access to 120+ US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Global X Copper Miners xStock (COPXX) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemReal World Assets (RWA)Solana Ecosystem

About Global X Copper Miners xStock

What is the current price of Global X Copper Miners xStock?

Global X Copper Miners xStock (COPXX) is trading at $96.16, reflecting a price movement of 0.90% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Global X Copper Miners xStock play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),TON Ecosystem,BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem sector, COPXX often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is COPXX being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, COPXX recorded $-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Global X Copper Miners xStock?

There are 4752.350699669142 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of COPXX?

Global X Copper Miners xStock currently holds market rank #3618 with a market capitalization of $456976, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Global X Copper Miners xStock performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 0.90% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Global X Copper Miners xStock compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),TON Ecosystem,BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem segment, COPXX demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Global X Copper Miners xStock

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:49:08 (UTC+8)

Global X Copper Miners xStock (COPXX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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