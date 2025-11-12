stICNT is a liquid staking protocol built by GLIF that lets users stake $ICNT (Impossible Cloud Network's native token) without having to run hardware and provide storage or compute. Users deposit ICNT and receive stICNT shares that grow in value as staking rewards accumulate. On the backend, the protocol automatically manages staking across multiple nodes with different lockup periods to optimize returns. The protocol is built as an ERC-4626 vault and deployed on the Base network.