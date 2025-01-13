Glide Finance Price (GLIDE)
The live price of Glide Finance (GLIDE) today is 0.01633962 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GLIDE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Glide Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 528.88 USD
- Glide Finance price change within the day is -1.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the GLIDE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GLIDE price information.
During today, the price change of Glide Finance to USD was $ -0.00022748127510442.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Glide Finance to USD was $ -0.0040120057.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Glide Finance to USD was $ -0.0023159695.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Glide Finance to USD was $ -0.00048507448581899.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00022748127510442
|-1.37%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0040120057
|-24.55%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0023159695
|-14.17%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00048507448581899
|-2.88%
Discover the latest price analysis of Glide Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-1.37%
-20.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Glide Finance is a Decentralized Exchange / Automated Market Maker, Yield Farming, and Staking platform running on the Elastos Smart Chain (ESC) that aims to accelerate adoption of the Elastos ecosystem by acting as a source of liquidity for users and the projects built on it. We're invested in building a strong foundation with our GLIDE token as a governance token, diverse farms, a built in bridge, and more features down the line.
