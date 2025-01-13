What is Give Back Token (GBT)

GiveBackToken or #GBT is a digital asset of a distinctive global FOUNDATION whose members are committed to bridging social gaps & differences. Give Back Token (GBT) is a digital currency created for the purpose of promoting social equality and assisting charities around the world. Our mission is to empower individuals to make a positive impact on society by supporting projects and initiatives that address social issues and improve not only our life, but also the lives of others. Project Tokenomics 1% Buy / Sell tax for donations / Marketing The GBT team has always had a strong passion for advocating social equality and providing support to charitable causes. Through the creation of Give Back Token, our goal is to establish a digital currency that will enable individuals from all around the world to contribute towards making a meaningful and positive difference in society. With this innovative platform, we aim to empower a global community, allowing them to actively participate in philanthropic endeavours. By harnessing the power of technology and using it as a force for good, we believe we can create a more inclusive and compassionate world for everyone. Together, we can drive positive change and work towards a brighter future.

Give Back Token (GBT) Resource Official Website