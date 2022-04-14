GIC Sports Network (GIC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GIC Sports Network (GIC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GIC Sports Network (GIC) Information The GIC Sports Network (GIC) is an innovative platform leveraging blockchain technology to bridge the gap between the sports world and the digital space. Designed for athletes, fans, and investors, GIC offers various tools to facilitate direct engagement and investment in sports assets, from athlete tokens to exclusive NFTs. Our comprehensive ecosystem introduces new ways to engage with and fund the sports industry, driving digital transformation within sports. Official Website: https://gicsports.io/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.gicsports.io/ Buy GIC Now!

GIC Sports Network (GIC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GIC Sports Network (GIC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.85K $ 9.85K $ 9.85K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 81.46M $ 81.46M $ 81.46M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.09K $ 12.09K $ 12.09K All-Time High: $ 0.00704513 $ 0.00704513 $ 0.00704513 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00012087 $ 0.00012087 $ 0.00012087 Learn more about GIC Sports Network (GIC) price

GIC Sports Network (GIC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GIC Sports Network (GIC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GIC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GIC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GIC's tokenomics, explore GIC token's live price!

