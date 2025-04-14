GHOG Price (GHOG)
The live price of GHOG (GHOG) today is 14.84 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 91.59K USD. GHOG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GHOG Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- GHOG price change within the day is -9.65%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.17K USD
Get real-time price updates of the GHOG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GHOG price information.
During today, the price change of GHOG to USD was $ -1.58576911011144.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GHOG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GHOG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GHOG to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -1.58576911011144
|-9.65%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GHOG: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.18%
-9.65%
+54.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GHOG is the governance and share token of Hand of God, an AI-enhanced DeFi protocol built on Sonic Chain. The project automates emission decisions every 6 hours based on real-time on-chain data such as peg price, liquidity depth, and bond activity. GHOG holders benefit from protocol emissions, fee revenue, and influence through future vote-escrow mechanics. VeGHOG will be the base asset of the Hand of God Ecosystem
