ghibli michi (GMICHI) Information

Ghibli Michi was born from a vision to create a cryptocurrency that combines cuteness with real utility. Our mascot, a lovable cat with big dreams, represents our community's spirit - playful, curious, and determined to make a positive impact in the crypto world.

Unlike other meme coins, Ghibli Michi is built on strong fundamentals with a focus on community governance, transparency, and long-term growth. We believe in creating a safe environment for investors with zero tax and 100% burned liquidity.