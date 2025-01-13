Ghast Price (GHA)
The live price of Ghast (GHA) today is 2.23 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GHA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ghast Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.81 USD
- Ghast price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Ghast to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ghast to USD was $ -0.0425709230.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ghast to USD was $ -0.2882341900.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ghast to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0425709230
|-1.90%
|60 Days
|$ -0.2882341900
|-12.92%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ghast: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ghast Protocol is an enhanced yield-and-lending protocol built on top of GMX's $GLP, GMD Protocol, and other existing large-cap applications within the Arbitrum ecosystem. By employing an enhanced version of GMD Protocol's Pseudo-Delta-Neutral strategy, we are a liquidation-free money-market strategies for yield-bearing tokens, allowing DeFi investors to access institution-grade yield optimization and unlock utmost capital efficiency.
