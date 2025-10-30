GetTheGirl (GTG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0 24H High $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00128154 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.26% Price Change (1D) -0.58% Price Change (7D) +3.59%

GetTheGirl (GTG) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, GTG traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. GTG's all-time high price is $ 0.00128154, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, GTG has changed by -0.26% over the past hour, -0.58% over 24 hours, and +3.59% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

GetTheGirl (GTG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 407.83K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 407.83K Circulation Supply 822.71M Total Supply 822,713,514.237148

The current Market Cap of GetTheGirl is $ 407.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GTG is 822.71M, with a total supply of 822713514.237148. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 407.83K.