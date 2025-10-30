GetTheGirl Price (GTG)
-0.26%
-0.58%
+3.59%
+3.59%
GetTheGirl (GTG) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, GTG traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. GTG's all-time high price is $ 0.00128154, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, GTG has changed by -0.26% over the past hour, -0.58% over 24 hours, and +3.59% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of GetTheGirl is $ 407.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GTG is 822.71M, with a total supply of 822713514.237148. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 407.83K.
During today, the price change of GetTheGirl to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GetTheGirl to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GetTheGirl to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GetTheGirl to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.58%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-47.71%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-41.28%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
GTG (Get The Girl) is an interactive AI-powered relationship game built on the Solana blockchain. Players engage in emotionally driven scenarios with an in-game character named Celine, progressing through levels that simulate modern romance and decision-making. GTG integrates GameFi mechanics with token utility by rewarding top players through a monthly jackpot, while 50% of all in-game spending is used to buy and burn tokens, creating a deflationary ecosystem. The project aims to gamify crypto adoption through entertainment, with features such as staking, NFTs, multiplayer mini-games, and DAO governance planned in future updates. GTG is designed to be community-focused and self-sustaining, blending token utility with immersive gameplay and ongoing expansion of the GTG universe.
