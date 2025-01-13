GenomesDAO GENE Price ($GENE)
The live price of GenomesDAO GENE ($GENE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 95.96K USD. $GENE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GenomesDAO GENE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 82.67 USD
- GenomesDAO GENE price change within the day is -0.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 270.85M USD
During today, the price change of GenomesDAO GENE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GenomesDAO GENE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GenomesDAO GENE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GenomesDAO GENE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.03%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+21.58%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+313.95%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GenomesDAO GENE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
-0.03%
-0.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We believe you should own your own genome, the DNA blueprint of what makes you who you are, so we built Genomes.io. Genomes.io is a private and secure DNA data bank that puts you back in control of your genome utilising AMD SVS-ES Vault and blockchain technology. By addressing privacy, security and ownership concerns of DNA testing and sharing, we are building the world’s largest user-owned genomic data bank to secure the future of personalised medicine. GENE is a deflationary utility token that pharmaceutical companies and research organisations use to offer users for querying their data. Genomes.io brokers the queries and it is up to individuals whether they want to approve this query. GENE is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Data buyers eg. Pharmaceutical companies and Research organisations will be able to set the price that they offer folks for each query. This will be translated into GENE tokens for costeffectiveness. This is why the tokens have value.
