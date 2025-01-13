While DeFi provides many investment opportunities, managing capital is both complex and time-consuming. Due to thousands of tokens and liquidity pools, even intermediate and experienced users might not utilize investment opportunities to the full extent. What is even more confusing, DEXs and yield optimizers usually function as separate products, which limits yield optimization opportunities and negatively impacts user experience Genius Yield is an answer to all of those concerns. Genius Yield is the all-in-one DeFi platform, that combines concentrated liquidity DEX (“Genius DEX”) with an automated yield optimizer (“Smart Liquidity Vault”), built from the ground up to fully benefit from Cardano’s EUTxO-based ledger which would be accessible both to beginners and seasoned traders. Genius DEX doesn't utilize constant product formula, therefore it's the first Cardano DEX that effectively eliminates impermanent loss. Genius Yield minimizes risk and maximizes profits in an intuitive, hassle-free way.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.