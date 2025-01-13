GEAR Price (GEA)
The live price of GEAR (GEA) today is 0.932809 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GEA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GEAR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 619.49 USD
- GEAR price change within the day is -5.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of GEAR to USD was $ -0.0536246278153427.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GEAR to USD was $ -0.4256848685.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GEAR to USD was $ -0.5654898040.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GEAR to USD was $ -2.561126648686544.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0536246278153427
|-5.43%
|30 Days
|$ -0.4256848685
|-45.63%
|60 Days
|$ -0.5654898040
|-60.62%
|90 Days
|$ -2.561126648686544
|-73.30%
Discover the latest price analysis of GEAR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.98%
-5.43%
+10.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GEAR is a utility token within the Night Crows game on the WEMIX3.0 blockchain. Backed by the in-game "Meticulous Aircraft Component", it's essential for crafting the high grade Aircraft Toolbox, a crucial item in the game. Players can mint GEAR within the game's "TOKEN" menu after reaching level 45. With a fixed supply of 10 million tokens and a 1:1 value with its in-game counterpart, GEAR can also be traded on the PNIX DEX. Created with Unreal Engine 5, Night Crows is a blockchain game on the WEMIX3.0 mainnet, launched on March 12, 2024. Accessible on both PC and mobile devices(iOS and Android) and over 1M downloads, Night Crows has quickly gained global popularity. Within 3 days of its global launch, it surpassed $10 million in cumulative revenue and reached a concurrent player count of 230,000, a number that continues to climb. To accommodate the growing player base, the number of servers has increased from 24 at launch to 54 today.
