Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2 Price Today

The live Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2 (GTUSDTP) price today is $ 1.022, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current GTUSDTP to USD conversion rate is $ 1.022 per GTUSDTP.

Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 5,270,028, with a circulating supply of 5.16M GTUSDTP. During the last 24 hours, GTUSDTP traded between $ 1.013 (low) and $ 1.026 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.043, while the all-time low was $ 0.997881.

In short-term performance, GTUSDTP moved +0.07% in the last hour and +0.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2 (GTUSDTP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.27M$ 5.27M $ 5.27M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.27M$ 5.27M $ 5.27M Circulation Supply 5.16M 5.16M 5.16M Total Supply 5,155,032.949098671 5,155,032.949098671 5,155,032.949098671

The current Market Cap of Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2 is $ 5.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of GTUSDTP is 5.16M, with a total supply of 5155032.949098671. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.27M.