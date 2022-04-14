Gatsby Inu (GATSBY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gatsby Inu (GATSBY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gatsby Inu (GATSBY) Information Gatsby Inu is a fun token on the Solana blockchain. $GATSBY was created to honor Gatsby Musk who is one of Elon Musk's family dogs. Gatsby Inu is a community focused project about working together, having fun, and making memes. As a community driven project, the Gatsby community is this project's biggest asset. Gatsby Inu is not only for crypto lovers. It is for dog lovers, Elon fans, and more. Gatsby Inu is for everyone! Official Website: https://gatsby-inu.com/ Buy GATSBY Now!

Gatsby Inu (GATSBY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gatsby Inu (GATSBY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.62K Total Supply: $ 983.47M Circulating Supply: $ 983.47M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.62K All-Time High: $ 0.00141225 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000348 Current Price: $ 0

Gatsby Inu (GATSBY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gatsby Inu (GATSBY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GATSBY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GATSBY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GATSBY's tokenomics, explore GATSBY token's live price!

