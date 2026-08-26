Games for a Living Price Today

The live Games for a Living (GFAL) price today is $ 0, with a 2.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current GFAL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GFAL.

Games for a Living currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 5,049,980, with a circulating supply of 7.11B GFAL. During the last 24 hours, GFAL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04868205, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GFAL moved -- in the last hour and -13.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.63K.

Games for a Living (GFAL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.05M$ 5.05M $ 5.05M Volume (24H) $ 1.63K$ 1.63K $ 1.63K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.10M$ 7.10M $ 7.10M Circulation Supply 7.11B 7.11B 7.11B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Games for a Living is $ 5.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.63K. The circulating supply of GFAL is 7.11B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.10M.