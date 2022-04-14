Game Bee (GBB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Game Bee (GBB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Game Bee (GBB) Information $GBB ( GameBeeBSC ) isn’t just another memecoin. It’s a movement, a manifestation of eSports energy reimagined through the lens of meme culture. Its purpose is to deconstruct the spirit of competitive gaming and invite more people to join the game, freeing themselves from the constraints of reality. It’s not just playful or silly—it’s a spiritual revolution. Ca:0xe6cf62bf8bc5bdb05be4dd9c57f8899df3741226 Official Website: https://gbb.fun/ Buy GBB Now!

Game Bee (GBB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 11.99K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.99K
All-Time High: $ 0.01479955
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Game Bee (GBB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Game Bee (GBB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of GBB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GBB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

