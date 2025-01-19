What is Gambit Capital (GAMBIT)

Gambit is an Interchain Liquidity Solutions protocol that creates a unifying hub for a token’s liquidity and then sub-divides this token’s liquidity in LPs across blockchains, distributing liquidity where it is most needed. With hundreds of future blockchains coming to the blockchain ecosystem, liquidity will be severely fragmented across the blockchains with shallow LPs. Gambit’s architecture combats this by creating: (i) greater capital efficiency for the token liquidity because token liquidity is a coordinated pool of pools rather than multiple independent pools and (ii) improved inter-chain price stability because of greater coordinated liquidity. Gambit’s mission to empower retail users and redistribute market influence from centralized entities to retail communities has not changed. The high barriers to entry in market-making, arbitrage, and liquidation keep retail from participating and profiting from these essential and highly profitable activities. Gambit’s goal is to lower these barriers by providing the relevant infrastructure to allow everyone to participate in arbitrage, liquidations, and market making

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Gambit Capital (GAMBIT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website