Gaisha AI (GAISHA) Information Gaisha is an AI tool suite for navigating the complexities of the crypto and financial markets. Utilizing artificial intelligence, Gaisha is designed to decode market patterns, uncover hidden opportunities, and deliver actionable insights that empower users to make informed decisions with confidence. Gaisha's mission is to democratize advanced financial analytics, making it accessible to everyone from institutional players to independent traders Official Website: https://gaisha.app/ Whitepaper: https://gaisha.gitbook.io/gaisha/overview/about-gaisha-v1.0

Gaisha AI (GAISHA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gaisha AI (GAISHA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.02K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.02K All-Time High: $ 0.00258098 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000979 Current Price: $ 0

Gaisha AI (GAISHA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gaisha AI (GAISHA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GAISHA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GAISHA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

