Gaib AI Dollar Alpha USDC (AIDAUSDC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.982703 $ 0.982703 $ 0.982703 24H Low $ 1.002 $ 1.002 $ 1.002 24H High 24H Low $ 0.982703$ 0.982703 $ 0.982703 24H High $ 1.002$ 1.002 $ 1.002 All Time High $ 1.13$ 1.13 $ 1.13 Lowest Price $ 0.926229$ 0.926229 $ 0.926229 Price Change (1H) -0.16% Price Change (1D) -0.24% Price Change (7D) -1.44% Price Change (7D) -1.44%

Gaib AI Dollar Alpha USDC (AIDAUSDC) real-time price is $0.989336. Over the past 24 hours, AIDAUSDC traded between a low of $ 0.982703 and a high of $ 1.002, showing active market volatility. AIDAUSDC's all-time high price is $ 1.13, while its all-time low price is $ 0.926229.

In terms of short-term performance, AIDAUSDC has changed by -0.16% over the past hour, -0.24% over 24 hours, and -1.44% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Gaib AI Dollar Alpha USDC (AIDAUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 113.55M$ 113.55M $ 113.55M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 113.55M$ 113.55M $ 113.55M Circulation Supply 114.77M 114.77M 114.77M Total Supply 114,772,921.187424 114,772,921.187424 114,772,921.187424

The current Market Cap of Gaib AI Dollar Alpha USDC is $ 113.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIDAUSDC is 114.77M, with a total supply of 114772921.187424. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 113.55M.