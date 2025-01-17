FuturoCoin Price (FTO)
The live price of FuturoCoin (FTO) today is 0.00297318 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FTO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FuturoCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.41 USD
- FuturoCoin price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of FuturoCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FuturoCoin to USD was $ -0.0008692267.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FuturoCoin to USD was $ -0.0012834721.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FuturoCoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0008692267
|-29.23%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0012834721
|-43.16%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FuturoCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FuturoCoin is a cryptocurrency which combines proven solutions with innovative technology. FuturoCoin’s code is extended version of Dash's code. Thanks to that, we have access to new solutions and upgrades, created by Dash society and our team. FuturoCoin (FTO) was created in response to market demand for cryptocurrency which would allow retailers to accept payments from buyers safely and immediately. This goal was achieved using two mutually complementing tiers of nodes. The first tier, ordinary nodes, is responsible for maintaining proper functioning of the entire decentralized blockchain network. The second tier, or masternodes, is responsible for the specific functionalities introduced by FuturoCoin. It provides, in particular, immediate execution of all transactions (InstantSend) with simultaneous protection against double spending. In addition, FuturoCoin developers, who know about scalability issues occurring in other cryptocurrencies, have used the second tier of nodes to maintain a minimum and fixed transaction fee. FuturoCoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. FuturoCoin is now mainly used by over 2 mln community of clients of FutureNet network.
|1 FTO to AUD
A$0.0047868198
|1 FTO to GBP
￡0.0024380076
|1 FTO to EUR
€0.0028839846
|1 FTO to USD
$0.00297318
|1 FTO to MYR
RM0.01337931
|1 FTO to TRY
₺0.105696549
|1 FTO to JPY
¥0.4624484172
|1 FTO to RUB
₽0.3045725592
|1 FTO to INR
₹0.257477388
|1 FTO to IDR
Rp48.7406479392
|1 FTO to PHP
₱0.174228348
|1 FTO to EGP
￡E.0.149848272
|1 FTO to BRL
R$0.017987739
|1 FTO to CAD
C$0.0042813792
|1 FTO to BDT
৳0.3614792244
|1 FTO to NGN
₦4.623889536
|1 FTO to UAH
₴0.1254087324
|1 FTO to VES
Bs0.16055172
|1 FTO to PKR
Rs0.8293388292
|1 FTO to KZT
₸1.57727199
|1 FTO to THB
฿0.1023665874
|1 FTO to TWD
NT$0.0978473538
|1 FTO to CHF
Fr0.0027055938
|1 FTO to HKD
HK$0.0231313404
|1 FTO to MAD
.د.م0.0299101908