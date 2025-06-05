FridonAI Price (FRAI)
The live price of FridonAI (FRAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 159.30K USD. FRAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FridonAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- FridonAI price change within the day is +10.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 829.66M USD
During today, the price change of FridonAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FridonAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FridonAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FridonAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+10.25%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FridonAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.65%
+10.25%
-22.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FridonAI is an open-source AI platform for crypto traders—both beginners and pros. Using specialized AI Agents, we solve real trading challenges in a single, chat-driven interface. Our platform streamlines the entire trading journey with advanced analytics, intelligent search capabilities, real-time notifications and on-chain operations. We also provide a robust framework for developers to build and monetize their own trading agents, fostering a community-driven ecosystem of innovative tools.
