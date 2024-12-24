Freya by Virtuals Price (FREYA)
The live price of Freya by Virtuals (FREYA) today is 0.00133042 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 885.06K USD. FREYA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Freya by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 20.98K USD
- Freya by Virtuals price change within the day is +8.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 665.25M USD
During today, the price change of Freya by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.00010288.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Freya by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Freya by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Freya by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00010288
|+8.38%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Freya by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.91%
+8.38%
-23.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Freya is an AI agent in game
|1 FREYA to AUD
A$0.002128672
|1 FREYA to GBP
￡0.0010510318
|1 FREYA to EUR
€0.0012772032
|1 FREYA to USD
$0.00133042
|1 FREYA to MYR
RM0.0059735858
|1 FREYA to TRY
₺0.046830784
|1 FREYA to JPY
¥0.209075503
|1 FREYA to RUB
₽0.1346518082
|1 FREYA to INR
₹0.1132320462
|1 FREYA to IDR
Rp21.4583840926
|1 FREYA to PHP
₱0.077896091
|1 FREYA to EGP
￡E.0.0679578536
|1 FREYA to BRL
R$0.0082219956
|1 FREYA to CAD
C$0.0019025006
|1 FREYA to BDT
৳0.1591714488
|1 FREYA to NGN
₦2.0594635516
|1 FREYA to UAH
₴0.0559840736
|1 FREYA to VES
Bs0.06785142
|1 FREYA to PKR
Rs0.3711073548
|1 FREYA to KZT
₸0.6947320198
|1 FREYA to THB
฿0.0455934934
|1 FREYA to TWD
NT$0.043504734
|1 FREYA to CHF
Fr0.0011840738
|1 FREYA to HKD
HK$0.0103240592
|1 FREYA to MAD
.د.م0.0133973294