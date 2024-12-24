FreeCZ Price (FREECZ)
The live price of FreeCZ (FREECZ) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 178.89K USD. FREECZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FreeCZ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.79 USD
- FreeCZ price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of FreeCZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FreeCZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FreeCZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FreeCZ to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-30.19%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-5.76%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FreeCZ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-15.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
By getting FreeCZ coins, you are not only supporting the active and innovative crypto community, protecting the true virtues of blockchain but also demonstrating your solidarity with Changpeng Zhao and his worthy initiatives during these challenging times.
