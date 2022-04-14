FRANCE REV FINANCE (FRF) Tokenomics
We work in the field of clean energy, we created our own project in BINANACE SMART CHAIN. The aim of the project is to form campaigns to support clean energy. Create your own token in the virtual currency space. Token tells us that in order to have cleaner air, we need to change our lives. One of the changes is the use of virtual currencies, which makes us have a healthier environment. Instead of cutting down trees and printing money, we can Use virtual currencies. Our token says that we must prevent harmful energies in order to cleanse the earth, otherwise the earth's environment will be disturbed in this way in a few years. The international community must think faster about a change in this field.
FRANCE REV FINANCE (FRF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of FRANCE REV FINANCE (FRF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FRF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FRF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
FRF Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.