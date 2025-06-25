FRACTRADE Price (FRAC)
The live price of FRACTRADE (FRAC) today is 0.067398 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FRAC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FRACTRADE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- FRACTRADE price change within the day is +0.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of FRACTRADE to USD was $ +0.00020084.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FRACTRADE to USD was $ -0.0292333230.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FRACTRADE to USD was $ -0.0045078410.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FRACTRADE to USD was $ -0.05028579562465242.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00020084
|+0.30%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0292333230
|-43.37%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0045078410
|-6.68%
|90 Days
|$ -0.05028579562465242
|-42.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of FRACTRADE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.30%
-0.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FRACTRADE is a platform for creating and managing AI trading agents on Hyperliquid and the HyperEVM. It offers various agents for risk management, copy trading, sniping, whale transaction monitoring, and backtesting. Additionally, it includes a marketplace where anyone can build and publish their own AI agents. FRACTRADE connects directly to your Hyperliquid account, allowing you to use AI agents for specific tasks or combine them into complex trading strategies. You can enhance manual trading or let agents fully automate your trades. FRACTRADE cannot withdraw funds from your wallets and is designed with a strong focus on security and privacy.
Understanding the tokenomics of FRACTRADE (FRAC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FRAC token's extensive tokenomics now!
