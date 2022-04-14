Fracton Protocol (FT) Information

What is the project about? FractonX is an NFT fragmentation protocol that specializes in fractionalizing carefully curated NFT collections into NFT-backed tokens(hiNFTs), thereby revolutionizing accessibility and liquidity in the NFT market.

What makes your project unique? By enabling trading of dozens of hiNFTs on top-tier exchanges and guaranteeing transparency, Fracton Protocol has become one of the biggest and fastest-growing NFT-Fi platforms, boasting over $10 million in Total Value Locked (TVL) and an impressive $3.3 billion of life-time trading volume.

History of your project. FractonX has consistently demonstrated growth and development even during the bear market. In under 10 months, the total TVL of the FractonX has surged from zero to over 7,000 ETH. As the first and only fractionalization protocol bridging the NFT-Crypto gap, it has integrated with a top 4 CEX for mass adoption and a seamless user experience. hiNFTs have become widely traded among crypto users, generating over 3.3 billion in trading volume in just under six months.

What’s next for your project? FractonX is aiming to fractionalise more blue-chip NFT collections and enable a bigger chance to bridge on-chain and off-chain worlds.

What can your token be used for? The token is used for release the liquidity of blue-chip NFTs, and increasing the adoption of them. Users can trade, DCA, or making profits through the MetaSwap system.