What is the project about? FractonX is an NFT fragmentation protocol that specializes in fractionalizing carefully curated NFT collections into NFT-backed tokens(hiNFTs), thereby revolutionizing accessibility and liquidity in the NFT market.
What makes your project unique? By enabling trading of dozens of hiNFTs on top-tier exchanges and guaranteeing transparency, Fracton Protocol has become one of the biggest and fastest-growing NFT-Fi platforms, boasting over $10 million in Total Value Locked (TVL) and an impressive $3.3 billion of life-time trading volume.
History of your project. FractonX has consistently demonstrated growth and development even during the bear market. In under 10 months, the total TVL of the FractonX has surged from zero to over 7,000 ETH. As the first and only fractionalization protocol bridging the NFT-Crypto gap, it has integrated with a top 4 CEX for mass adoption and a seamless user experience. hiNFTs have become widely traded among crypto users, generating over 3.3 billion in trading volume in just under six months.
What’s next for your project? FractonX is aiming to fractionalise more blue-chip NFT collections and enable a bigger chance to bridge on-chain and off-chain worlds.
What can your token be used for? The token is used for release the liquidity of blue-chip NFTs, and increasing the adoption of them. Users can trade, DCA, or making profits through the MetaSwap system.
Understanding the tokenomics of Fracton Protocol (FT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.