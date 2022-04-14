Fractal (FCL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Fractal (FCL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Fractal (FCL) Information Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Fractal ID is a decentralized identity provider that enables Web3 projects to scale with decentralized identity solutions that suit their needs. The company's mission is to empower users by crafting open-source, composable identity solutions that seamlessly integrate with Blockchain Ecosystems and dApps, ensuring the ethos of Web3 is embraced by all. Some of Fractal ID's services include offering its clients Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Business (KYB), and Counter-Terrorism Financing (CTF) checks Official Website: https://web.fractal.id/

Fractal (FCL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fractal (FCL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 207.72K Total Supply: $ 243.14M Circulating Supply: $ 122.57M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 412.04K All-Time High: $ 1.47 All-Time Low: $ 0.00110609 Current Price: $ 0.00169469

Fractal (FCL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fractal (FCL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FCL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FCL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

