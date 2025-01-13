FOXXY Price (FOXXY)
The live price of FOXXY (FOXXY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 69.44K USD. FOXXY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FOXXY Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 118.09 USD
- FOXXY price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 420.69B USD
During today, the price change of FOXXY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FOXXY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FOXXY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FOXXY to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-7.19%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-12.24%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FOXXY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+2.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Welcome to the World of $FOXXY, The Clever yet Playful Token on the Ethereum Blockchain! $FOXXY is a playful mix of dog and fox, combining the energy and loyalty of a dog with the cleverness and agility of a fox. With a total supply of 420.69 billion tokens and 0% transaction tax, Foxxy is here to bring fun and community-driven growth on the Ethereum blockchain. Zero Tax With $FOXXY you get what you pay for without giving anyone else a cut with 0% tax on every transaction. Meme Potential With its playful fox-dog theme and community-driven spirit, $FOXXY is poised to become the next viral sensation in the meme token world. Long Term Backed by a detailed roadmap and continuous development, $FOXXY is designed for sustainable growth, making it more than just a fleeting meme.
