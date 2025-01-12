Foxx Of Linea Price (FOXX)
The live price of Foxx Of Linea (FOXX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 103.13K USD. FOXX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Foxx Of Linea Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 961.28 USD
- Foxx Of Linea price change within the day is -8.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Foxx Of Linea to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Foxx Of Linea to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Foxx Of Linea to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Foxx Of Linea to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.57%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Foxx Of Linea: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.46%
-8.57%
-38.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A memecoin on Linea aiming to be the real OG Foxx of Linea. Meanwhile we will also have a 5000-items NFT collection which we will have a point based platform which will whitelist holders based on days and amount of tokens they held during the time. We aimed to be top Memecoin on Linea ecosystem that we can have great partnerships with all top projects on Linea. Currently having a good connection with Nile, Mendi and eFrogs on Linea, we assume to be the next huge Linea project.
