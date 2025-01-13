FoodChain Global Price (FOOD)
The live price of FoodChain Global (FOOD) today is 0.00241445 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FOOD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FoodChain Global Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.77 USD
- FoodChain Global price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of FoodChain Global to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FoodChain Global to USD was $ -0.0016322034.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FoodChain Global to USD was $ -0.0023083438.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FoodChain Global to USD was $ -0.0751783816565857.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0016322034
|-67.60%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0023083438
|-95.60%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0751783816565857
|-96.88%
Discover the latest price analysis of FoodChain Global: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FoodChain Global, has created the FOOD token on Polygon building a blockchain ecosystem focused on fighting global hunger. The FOOD token brings long-term sustainability with its full ecosystem, including NFTs, staking, and exclusive merchandise. In order to incentivize staking, FoodChain Global offers interest rates from 10 to 20 percent helping to combat global inflation and encouraging holding FOOD tokens for longer periods of time. The FoodChain Global team has built is very own custom staking platform powered by Polygon and Metamask, https://staking.foodchain.global/. FoodChain Global ensures charitable donations go to the right place by utilizing the transparency of blockchain to provide public records of all transaction through their donation page. As the FoodChain Global ecosystem matures, their team will create DAOs to govern the charity wallets. In addition, since the FOOD token is based on the Polygon blockchain it ensures low transaction fees to create further utility to its users. FoodChain Global was founded out of a need for innovative organizational solutions to fight hunger. It aims to take the lead as the global trendsetting charity brand. In order to tackle the global food crisis their team is focused on continuously providing digital products that speak to Millennials and GenZ who are glued to the digital world.
|1 FOOD to AUD
A$0.003911409
|1 FOOD to GBP
￡0.0019557045
|1 FOOD to EUR
€0.0023420165
|1 FOOD to USD
$0.00241445
|1 FOOD to MYR
RM0.0108891695
|1 FOOD to TRY
₺0.0855439635
|1 FOOD to JPY
¥0.3811209325
|1 FOOD to RUB
₽0.245742721
|1 FOOD to INR
₹0.207980723
|1 FOOD to IDR
Rp39.581141208
|1 FOOD to PHP
₱0.141535059
|1 FOOD to EGP
￡E.0.1220987365
|1 FOOD to BRL
R$0.014776434
|1 FOOD to CAD
C$0.003476808
|1 FOOD to BDT
৳0.2958425585
|1 FOOD to NGN
₦3.75495264
|1 FOOD to UAH
₴0.1025416915
|1 FOOD to VES
Bs0.12796585
|1 FOOD to PKR
Rs0.675369954
|1 FOOD to KZT
₸1.280189679
|1 FOOD to THB
฿0.083877993
|1 FOOD to TWD
NT$0.0797975725
|1 FOOD to CHF
Fr0.0021971495
|1 FOOD to HKD
HK$0.018784421
|1 FOOD to MAD
.د.م0.0243618005